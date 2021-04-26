Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $739.04. The company had a trading volume of 695,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,599,926. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $672.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $645.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $709.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,484.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

