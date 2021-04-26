Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ONEOK by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ONEOK by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 426,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,500. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

