Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 171.5% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 110,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.63. 21,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,719. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79.

