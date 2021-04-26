Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 137.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.01. 191,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,712,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

