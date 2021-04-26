Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 3,675 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,743,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $65.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

