Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 3,802 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.08. 365,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,237. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

