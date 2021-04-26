Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.7% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

