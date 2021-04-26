Evanson Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 158,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 78,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $135.42. 67,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,460. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

