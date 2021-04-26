Evercore Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$37.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Evercore from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.07.

PD traded down C$0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting C$30.92. 102,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,804. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$36.18. The company has a market cap of C$411.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.88.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

