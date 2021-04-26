Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $28.10. 467,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,849,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.