Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.11% from the company’s previous close.

RUN has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $56.09. The stock had a trading volume of 77,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,405.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. Research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $3,698,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.