Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

TPIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

TPIC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.77. 3,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $465.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.10 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $83,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

