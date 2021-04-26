Everest Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.18 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everest has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Everest has a total market capitalization of $103.18 million and $2.13 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00060751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.39 or 0.00283030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.62 or 0.00991051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.42 or 0.00730983 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,324.45 or 1.00352223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

