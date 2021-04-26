Everex (EVX) Price Tops $1.23 on Top Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Everex coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002287 BTC on popular exchanges. Everex has a total market cap of $27.97 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everex has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.04 or 0.00742456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.00 or 0.07847000 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

