Everex (EVX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.59 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Everex has a total market capitalization of $26.59 million and $4.01 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everex has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Everex coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00065761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $403.38 or 0.00755267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00095286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.04 or 0.07639176 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (EVX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

