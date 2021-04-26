Everipedia (IQ) Price Down 3% This Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $227.51 million and $7.46 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00062955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00281770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.10 or 0.00994981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.58 or 0.00732331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00025928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,862.81 or 0.99967322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,602,763 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,210,844 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

