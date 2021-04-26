Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0201 on Top Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $201.04 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00272740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $539.89 or 0.01013820 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00025322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.03 or 0.00672318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,376.72 or 1.00231928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,586,814 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,376,083 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

