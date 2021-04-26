EverQuote (EVER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect EverQuote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EverQuote stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.76 million, a P/E ratio of -108.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 24,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $1,215,201.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $63,486.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,528. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

