Eversource Energy (ES) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES):

4/20/2021 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $89.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Eversource Energy is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Eversource Energy is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $79.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $88.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.07. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $851,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

