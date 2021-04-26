Eversource Energy (ES) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES):
- 4/20/2021 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $89.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Eversource Energy is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – Eversource Energy is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $79.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ES opened at $88.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.07. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 23,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $851,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
Featured Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.