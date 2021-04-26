Eversource Energy to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eversource Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

ES opened at $88.17 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.