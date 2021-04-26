EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.10

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRZF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

About EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.