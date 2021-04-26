ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.26

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $18,128.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003391 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.03 or 0.00639520 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00014635 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

