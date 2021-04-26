Exeedme (XED) Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $39.83 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,702,935 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

