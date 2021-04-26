Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

EXC stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

