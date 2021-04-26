Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,087 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Exelon worth $59,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.