EXMO Coin Market Cap Tops $7.46 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and $442,212.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00064729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00061469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00746615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00093921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.25 or 0.07457540 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

