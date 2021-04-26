Expanse (EXP) One Day Volume Tops $32,656.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Expanse has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $32,656.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,558.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.99 or 0.04692031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.52 or 0.00456544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $832.95 or 0.01555200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.87 or 0.00711119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.59 or 0.00482819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00059920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.44 or 0.00415325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

