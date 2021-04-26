Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $237.00 at Truist Securities

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.09.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $177.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.