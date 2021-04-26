Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $237.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.09.

Expedia Group stock opened at $177.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.25. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

