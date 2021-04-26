Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.04. 225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

