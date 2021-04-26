Extendicare Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Extendicare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

Shares of EXE opened at C$7.62 on Monday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.00 and a 12-month high of C$7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$682.07 million and a P/E ratio of 12.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.13%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

