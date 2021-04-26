Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $147.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.79. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $148.28.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

