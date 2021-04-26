Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 42,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 385,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,097,715. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $237.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

