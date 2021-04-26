F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

FNB opened at $12.92 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 668,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 136,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

