F3Logic LLC Acquires 11,354 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 352.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 709.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 219,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 953.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 180,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

NYSE ALB traded up $7.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.01. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

