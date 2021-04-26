F3Logic LLC Acquires 133,027 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 621.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,027 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Amcor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.78. 166,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,469,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

