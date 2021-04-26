F3Logic LLC Buys 2,849 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

F3Logic LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 0.5% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 12.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 22.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 26.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $130,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $200.66. The company had a trading volume of 37,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,421. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The stock has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

