F3Logic LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.28. 5,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,278. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.