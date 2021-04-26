F3Logic LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.7% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,348 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26.

