F3Logic LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 553.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,913,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $185,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $422.57. The stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.19 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.50.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

