F3Logic LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,727 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 229,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,604. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

