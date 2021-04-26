F3Logic LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 573.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,358 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,200,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,894,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after buying an additional 398,194 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after buying an additional 289,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after purchasing an additional 270,111 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LEG stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $50.73. 12,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

