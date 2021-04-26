F3Logic LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

F3Logic LLC grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 563.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $174.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.81 and its 200 day moving average is $143.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $175.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

