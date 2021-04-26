F3Logic LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 529.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $67.99. 7,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,612. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,861,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.