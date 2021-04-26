F3Logic LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

TGT traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.23. 54,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $103.86 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

