F3Logic LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 476.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after buying an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,967,000 after buying an additional 222,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,351,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

EXPD traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $109.98. 9,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,646. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.48. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $112.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.