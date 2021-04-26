F3Logic LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 278.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

GPC traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.77. 8,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $123.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

