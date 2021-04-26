F3Logic LLC Invests $2.09 Million in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 116,877 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,714. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

