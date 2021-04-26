F3Logic LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

F3Logic LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after buying an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,128. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average of $102.63. The company has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

