F3Logic LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,643,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

